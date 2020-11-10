Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s tenure as Queen has not only come with stately woes, but also marriage conundrums, that too in buckets.

Per a new report, the monarch was brought to her wits end with Prince Philip, nearly, 63 times in the past, all of which was due to Prince Philip’s “forbidden relationships” allegedly.

Royal commentators have discussed Queen Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip for a number of years in the past, all because of the prince's ‘bachelor-like lifestyle’.

This time around, narrator Riccardo Mei also weighed in on the couple’s marriage during her interview with Express UK, and explained how the Queen’s marriage tp Prince Philip began souring as early as her coronation day, in 1952.

Reportedly, the pressure of life pushed the couple towards the point of living separately. Narrator Riccardo Mei "1956 marks the beginning of the crisis in their married life.”

She went on to say, "From that year, the two would come to lead completely separate lives, he as an unrepentant bachelor and she as a resigned wife, all busy with official engagements.

"According to the tabloid press, Elizabeth would come close to breaking the marriage up to 63 times. The figure finds correspondence in the many rumors about Philip's forbidden relationships."

While the Duke has been accused of being a ‘bad influence’ no evidence of wrongdoing or infidelity has ever come to surface during his 65-year service to the crown.

While many hold fidelity and loyalty above all in a marriage, royal expert Valeria Palumbo argues that fidelity is not the Queen’s major requirement from a spouse. "The marriage with Philip was, on the part of Elizabeth II, certainly a marriage of love.”

"He was penniless but he had all the right titles, a man who also respected his duties. It has always been said that Elizabeth did not require fidelity but loyalty."

It was through his loyaty to the crown that the prince consort was able to cement his place in the royal fold. Since after all, "Loyalty is not an immaterial element, in the sense that Philip has stuck to a label that, for example, demands that the Queen's husband is always one step behind, as she's the sovereign. He certainly didn't reward her with loyalty."