Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Princess Diana got disturbed after the interview and started suspecting Prince Charles was cheating 

Princess Diana was exploited for partaking in bombshell Panorama interview - something that ultimately led to her death - says her close friend Rosa Monckton.

Monckton said had it not been for the interview, Princess Diana would have still been alive.

The interview, conducted by BBC's Martin Bashir, "forensically exploited" and contributed to her untimely death, she added.

Penning a piece for Daily Mail, Monckton wrote, "Diana changed from being very concerned with day-to-day matters, just like any normal friend, to suddenly becoming obsessed with plots against her."

Monckton said Diana got disturbed so much that she started to suspect that Prince Charles was having an affair with her sons' nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, and changed her landline number at Kensington Palace.

"She believed Bashir's outrageous claims — one of his skills, clearly, was in exploiting her susceptibility to the idea that she was being spied on by 'enemies.' He even commissioned forged documents to prove this," she added. "You have to remember that this was a woman who spent all her married life being chased by the paparazzi. Little wonder she was susceptible."

Earlier, it was reported that Bashir had forged bank documents to pressure Diana into agreeing for the said interview.

Shortly after, BBC said it will hold a 'robust investigation' into the matter and hold people responsible.

"The BBC is taking this very seriously and we want to get to the truth. We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation. The recent stories have highlighted some concerning issues. The BBC must hold ourselves to the gold standard of journalism," Tim Davie, BBC's director-general, said.

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa's family membes 'were starving for years' after 'Game of Thrones' stint

Jason Momoa's family membes 'were starving for years' after 'Game of Thrones' stint
Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer
Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday of her longtime stylist fellow

Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday of her longtime stylist fellow
Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more

Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to criticism over alleged Remembrance photo shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to criticism over alleged Remembrance photo shoot
Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'
Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp

Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp
Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report

Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report
Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Latest

view all