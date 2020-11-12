Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab

Scott Disick tells Kourtney Kardasian will like to check into a mental health facility for a month

Scott Disick valiantly battled some major mental health issues after checking into a rehab earlier this year.



In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the moment when Disick told Kourtney he is going to rehab can be seen.

"I was just thinking, I don't know, this whole COVID staying in, like no structure, it just like doesn't work for me. It's like making me feel like I just can't handle staying home, not working," the Flip It Like Disick star tells Kourtney over the phone.

"Recently, all I've been doing is like trying to find things to do, like doing this, doing that. And just like renting a house in Malibu for an escape, and then that turned into a total [expletive] with paparazzi. It's like, okay, this is no sanctuary at all."

He then tells Kourtney that he will like to get checked into a mental health facility for a month, despite seeking help every week.

"Like, I just didn't grieve my parents correctly," he continues, "or give it enough time. And I just want to be the best person I can be for my family."

After being told by a few people about a facility "that specifically deals with past traumas," Disick asks his ex if it's okay that he goes to rehab while she cares for their three children: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

"If you're fine having the kids and you're good with everything, I would go for like at least a month," he tells her.

Kourtney replies to Disick positively, "And I want him to be the best that he can, you know, for my kids and for himself and for me," she says. "And so I'm more than happy to support him in any way that I can. This time, I think it's really bringing up important work that we all have to do."