Thursday Nov 12 2020
John Legend candidly touches on baby Jack's loss

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

This year has brought about tumultuous times for John Legend and his wife Chrissy Tiegen. From being graced with a surprise conception, to experiencing a gut wrenching miscarriage, the duo no doubt witnessed a great deal.

While Teigen has been open about her struggles with the loss from the very begining, her husband has only recently decided to weigh in with his side of the story.

The singer spoke about his emotions during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. There he even addressed the pain of having to "push forward” in life at a time where the “current state of the world” leaves people fearful.

The singer was also quoted saying, "Whenever we go through personal challenges —and I think challenges as a nation—I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy.”

Legend concluded his interview by touching upon what has kept him grounded during this time, "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

