Thursday Nov 12 2020
Web Desk

'Too excited for another beginning,' actor Imran Abbas says while posing outside Parliament

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

For years, actor and model Imran Abbas has spell-bounded fans with his sharp looks. His recent photo shoot outside the Parliament raised temperature and curiosity among his fans who wondered what the actor was doing at the August House.

Thank you Allah for being so kind! Too excited for another new beginning.

"Thank you Allah for being so kind," he wrote. "Too excited for another beginning."

In another picture, Imran Abbas was pictured standing near the speakers' chairs. "Where they write the fate of our nation," he wrote in the photo caption.

Where they write the fate of our nation. Pakistan Zindabad. #pakistan

Is the actor making his political debut? We will have to wait and see!


