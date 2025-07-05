Brooke Shields makes shock admission about her daughters: 'I was in a locked box'

Photo: Brooke Shields gets candid about parenting daughters with Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields recently gave insights into her parenting style.

During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, Brooke shared that she has adopted a more relaxed parenting style as compared to her husband, Chris Henchy.

For those unversed, the film star shares Rowan, 22, and Grier, 19, with her husband Chris Henchy.

Reflecting on how here parenting style evolved over the years, the 60-year-old added, "Holiday plans have sort of all been overtaken by my daughters’ friends. So they’re all coming to our house."

"And what’s been interesting this time is that there's boyfriend situations, and there’s only so many beds. And it’s a discussion," the actress pointed out.

"I’m usually the tougher one, but for some reason, because they all want to be there, there’s something that just makes me feel like, 'Well, at least they all want to be together.' If they can be respectful and certain things can be where they’re supposed to be," she continued comparing how she is different to her husband.

"I don’t know. It’s weird. I just cannot believe that I’m the person who’s more lenient when I didn’t even lose my virginity until I was 22. I was in a locked box," she concluded.