Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Ex-Army boss discusses Prince Harry’s ‘certain life choices’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Ex-Army boss discusses Prince Harry’s ‘certain life choices’: report

Prince Harry’s life decisions have rubbed many people the wrong way and just recently, an ex-army boss, who the prince served with for years, has come forward to give his personal take on the Duke’s 'life choices.'

The ex-boss in question, Lord Dannatt touched upon the prince's future during his interview with Times Radio and there he was quoted saying, "I had a lot to do with Prince Harry over the years” he admitted, “I'm still in close contact with him and I'm a huge supporter of Prince Harry.”

"He's made certain life choices including where he's living and what he's doing and that places him in an awkward position with regards to other things that are very important to him, which is playing a role as a member of the Royal Family and particularly being involved in charities.”

He concluded by saying, "Now, it is difficult for him to square that circle at the present moment, but he continues to have my support. Over time he will make a great contribution to our national life as he has in the past."

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato 'nervous' over hosting People's Choice Awards

Demi Lovato 'nervous' over hosting People's Choice Awards
Prince Harry’s absence put ‘more pressure’ on Prince William: report

Prince Harry’s absence put ‘more pressure’ on Prince William: report
Indian actor Asif Basra commits suicide

Indian actor Asif Basra commits suicide

BTS announces the track list for new album ‘Be (Deluxe Edition)’

BTS announces the track list for new album ‘Be (Deluxe Edition)’
Halsey reveals the heartbreaking reason she changed her name

Halsey reveals the heartbreaking reason she changed her name
Sajal Ali looks mesmerizing in sun-kissed new snap

Sajal Ali looks mesmerizing in sun-kissed new snap
'Too excited for another beginning,' actor Imran Abbas says while posing outside Parliament

'Too excited for another beginning,' actor Imran Abbas says while posing outside Parliament
Back in Karachi: Ayesha Omar misses aroma of home-cooked daal chawal

Back in Karachi: Ayesha Omar misses aroma of home-cooked daal chawal
Justin and Hailey Bieber unfollow disgraced celebrity pastor Carl Lentz on Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber unfollow disgraced celebrity pastor Carl Lentz on Instagram
John Legend candidly touches on baby Jack's loss

John Legend candidly touches on baby Jack's loss
Yasir Hussain wins fans' hearts with endearing Instagram photo

Yasir Hussain wins fans' hearts with endearing Instagram photo
Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik's mum on her birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik's mum on her birthday

Latest

view all