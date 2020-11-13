Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'

'The Morning Show' stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in lead roles

Reese Witherspoon is ecstatic to going back to do what she loves the most.

The actress could not contain her excitement after heading back on the set of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston.



In an Instagram post, Witherspoon said, "Wakey wakey. It’s back to work!"



She can be seen holding a mug with 'wakey wakey' written on it.

In the photo she dons a blue checkered shirt with a casual pair of denims.

The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in lead roles.

Aniston even won the Screen Actors Guild award in 2019 for her performance in the show.