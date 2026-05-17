Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt make final choice as split takes serious turn

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt reconciliation plans on hold amid coparenting

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have now broken up after a long history of relationship issues and according to insiders there seems to be no hope for their future together again.

The 32-year-old actor and comedian and the model, 30, split five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie Rose, and although they are trying to navigate their co-parenting relationship, reconciliation is not on the cards for them.

Speaking about where the couple stands, an insider told Page Six, “They are done. There have been problems throughout their relationship and things are not good between them at all. They haven’t been for a while.”

The source continued, “They tried working things out but decided it was best to go their separate ways.”

Despite the couple’s recent split, the parents are devoted to raise their daughter together, and the insider noted, “Although their romantic relationship has ended, both of them will remain committed to raising their baby girl and are equally devoted to her.”

The former partners began dating last March, and were already expecting their daughter in December 2025.

This comes after another source shared that Hewitt and Davidson would “like to be friends and do things together,” even though they’re “not getting along” ever since their daughter was born.