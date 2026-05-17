Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury festival 2027? Details revealed

Taylor Swift sent fans into frenzy as she raised their expectations for a headline set at the Glastonbury festival in 2027.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who has never been a headliner at Coachella or Glastonbury, is reportedly approached to open the ceremony in the upcoming British music festival.

The Opalite hitmaker was previously confirmed to join the event as the headliner in 2020 but the music festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, Swifties' dream will finally come true if the Eras Tour performer takes the stage next year.

Social media flooded with exciting posts after it was reported that the Anti-Hero songstress was eyeing the headliner's spot.

Swifties flocked to the comments and shared their excitement as well as their doubt over whether, "Taylor is bigger than Glastonbury."

One cheered, "We’re soooooo BACKKKKK," while another chimed in, "as much as we’d love to see it, i don’t see it happening."

While Swift headlining the music festival will certainly be a cultural phenomena, there has been no confirmed update from the singer or her team as of yet.