‘The Odyssey' hit with backlash after Elliot Page casting rumours

Christopher Nolan’s new movie The Odyssey is getting attention online after rumours claimed Elliot Page could be playing Achilles in the film.

The rumours started after Page appeared briefly in the movie trailer.

Fans on social media began guessing that the actor might be playing the famous Greek warrior during scenes connected to the Underworld part of the story.

However, Universal Pictures has not confirmed Page’s role and the casting rumours are still unverified.

Some entertainment sites believe Page could actually be playing Elpenor, one of Odysseus’ crew members, instead of Achilles.

Even without confirmation, the rumours quickly caused backlash online. Some conservative commentators and MAGA supporters criticised the possible casting because Page is transgender.

The movie has already faced other casting criticism in recent months, including reactions to Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy.

Elon Musk also publicly commented on both casting discussions.

Despite the online controversy, many fans are still excited for the film.

The movie stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and is set to release on July 17, 2026, with early IMAX ticket sales reportedly doing very well.