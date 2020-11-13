Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars' combination is good, says skipper Sohail Akhtar

Friday Nov 13, 2020

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar has said that his team would carry the momentum of the first phase into the playoffs.

“Momentum is very important for a team’s success. I am confident that we will take our momentum into the playoffs,” Sohail said at a virtual news conference.

“Our players are well gelled. A couple of new players have come in, but we have got time and are playing practice games. Hopefully, we will keep this momentum in coming matches,” the skipper said.

Read more: Wahab Riaz says Peshawar Zalmi players are not rusty

About hard-hitting Australian batsman Ben Dunk, Sohail said that he would keep living up to the expectations. “Dunk is performing the role he has been given. The rest of the players are also living up to the billing,” Sohail said.

“We have a good combination and the plus point is that our batsmen and bowlers are in full form,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars, who finished third at the points table, will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi, who finished fourth, in what could be a fascinating eliminator.

Read more: Shaheen Afridi warns batsmen of 'attacking bowling'

“We tried during Covid-19 lockdown to work on our weaknesses and that will help us,” he said.

Sohail said that they know the strength of Zalmi and will plan accordingly.

“We have seen Peshawar Zalmi’s strength and are planning according to that. We will try to set a combination accordingly,” said the 34-year-old allrounder.

