Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Remembrance Day" pictures continue to draw criticism in UK, days after the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery surfaced online. 

According to UK's Daily Express, the photos of the British royal couple has been called "tasteless and classless" by talkRADIO host Dan Wootton.

He was of the view that Meghan and Harry's photos were a ploy to push the Queen off the front page of papers.

Talking to The Royal Beat he said, "Working for The Sun, all of our focus that day was on the Queen, on Kate, on Charles, on William, on Camilla.

"These pictures dropped at 8pm when all the papers are deciding what their front pages are. "The direct result is that it pushed off, or reduced the photos of Queen and William," he added.

The publication reported that another expert said the couple deliberately tried to "overshadow" the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family with the timing of the Remembrance Day photos.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Did 50 Cent start a beef with Jay-Z, Diddy in latest Instagram post?

Did 50 Cent start a beef with Jay-Z, Diddy in latest Instagram post?
Shakira shares video of her song which she wrote for her son Milan

Shakira shares video of her song which she wrote for her son Milan
'Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

'Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress crosses 4 million followers on Instagram
Has Fat Joe failed to squash Eminem, Nick Cannon beef?

Has Fat Joe failed to squash Eminem, Nick Cannon beef?

Billie Eilish hated her debut album ‘baby voice’: 'I don’t know, It’s weird'

Billie Eilish hated her debut album ‘baby voice’: 'I don’t know, It’s weird'
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘lack’ Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘charisma’: report

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘lack’ Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘charisma’: report
Princess Diana once admitted she’d ‘go back to Charles in a heartbeat’: report

Princess Diana once admitted she’d ‘go back to Charles in a heartbeat’: report
Prince Charles’s wife cannot be denied ‘dream’ role by Queen: report

Prince Charles’s wife cannot be denied ‘dream’ role by Queen: report
Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report

Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report
Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report

Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report
Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report

Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report

Latest

view all