Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to cut ties with streaming service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are now based in the US after stepping down from their royal roles, recently received backlash for signing a multi-million deal with Netflix.



The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have now been asked to abandon their deal with Netflix over its depiction of the British royal family in its show "The Crown".



Criticizing Harry for his deal, columnist Emily Andrews wrote in Daily Mail, “Never before have members of her own family been associated with those ‘trolling’ the Monarchy. The unedifying impression is that, by having signed a deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and his former Hollywood star wife Meghan are seen to be lavishly benefiting from the company’s distortion of the truth about the Royal Family."



She further wrote, "Their reported $100 million (£78 million) deal with the US streaming giant will help give Harry financial freedom but it has raised eyebrows back home – particularly among those close to Charles and William."

Emily Andrews wrote, “How can he take money from a company that traduces his family? That unfeelingly recreates the Irish terrorist bomb that killed Lord Mountbatten and three others? That mawkishly picks over the carcass of Harry and William’s parents’ bitter marriage break-up like a vulture?”

Harry and Markle settled in Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal duties earlier this year.

They were expected to return to the UK this year but Meghan seeking adjournment in her case against a newspaper from January to a later date suggests that the couple won't be reuniting with the royal family anytime soon.