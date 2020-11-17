Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters

Taylor Swift has hit out at Scooter Braun after their bitter spat was rekindled recently.

After Variety reported that the entrepreneur had sold the singer’s Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums, the Lover hit maker responded in a letter that revealed that she and her team had made attempts to buy back her records.

The letter posted on her social media platforms shows how she was trying be ‘silenced’ for good as she was notified about Braun and Shamrock Holdings’ sales which would let Braun make money off her name.

"I simply cannot in good conscience bring myself to be involved in benefiting Scooter Braun’s interests directly or indirectly,” she said writing to Shamrock.

In the letter, she writes: “As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun.”

“Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature),” she continued.

“So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

“A few weeks ago, my team received a letter from a private equity company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos, and album art from Scooter Braun.”

“This was the second time my music has been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.”

“As soon as we started communication with Shamrock, I learned that under their terms Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years. I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me.”

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music, and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store,” she said before ending the letter.