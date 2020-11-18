Karachi Kings dedicate PSL final win to former coach Dean Jones

Karachi Kings celebrate after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2020 final. — Twitter

The Pakistan Super League 2020 champions Karachi Kings have dedicated their victory to their late coach Dean Jones, saying that it was his hard work that enabled them to achieve the task.

The Karachi Kings’ coach filling in for Jones, Wasim Akram, said: “Of course this win is for Dean Jones […] it's the late Jones' hard work that had brought this about.”

Karachi Kings played a tremendous match against Lahore Qalandars and beat them by five wickets to finally be crowned the new champions.

Although Lahore-born Babar Azam's unbeaten 63 would likely steal the headlines, the victory was actually built on the hard work done by Karachi's unheralded, uncapped and unknown medium-pacers Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood and Arshad Iqbal.

The trio laid the foundation over which Babar later capitalised and got his side the victory in a comfortable run chase.

Last week, the fifth edition of the PSL resumed with a tribute to Jones.

"Forever in our hearts, Deano!" read the screen as the players of Karachi Kings (KK) and Multan Sultans honoured Deano with a minute-long silence and forming the letter 'D'.

After coaching Islamabad United for four editions, Deano joined the KK team earlier this year.

In September, former Australian batsman and a much-beloved commentator and mentor of the game Dean Jones passed away in India.

According to reports by Indian media, the 59-year-old suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai, where he had been invited to work as a commentator during the Indian Premier League.

The Aussie great had served as head coach to the Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings and previously as coach and mentor to winning side Islamabad United in 2016 and 2018.