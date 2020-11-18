Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Prince Andrew has more chances of taking the throne than her elder sister, Princess Anne

Not many know but Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew along the line of succession despite being the older sibling. 

As reported by PEOPLE, Prince Andrew has more chances of taking the throne than her elder sister, Princess Anne although he is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

This is actually because Prince Andrew and Prince Edward jumped their sister in the line of succession, as shown in the recently released fourth season of The Crown.

According to a law implemented before 2013, older sisters in the royal family would be moved down a spot in the order of succession if their parents had a younger son — such as in Princess Anne's case.

However, this changed for good after Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which dictates that the birth order actually determines who will occupy the throne next, regardless of the royal's gender.

This is why Princess Charlotte has been able to retain her actual spot in the line - after Prince George and not Prince Louis.

Prince Louis's birth has historic significance and value as it saw Princess Charlotte becoming the first female royal's spot in the line not gettin bumped by the arrival of a younger brother.

The Act was passed when Prince William and Kate Middleton were pregnant with Prince Georege and tt affects all royals born after October 28, 2011.

