Prince Harry dubbed a ‘willing hostage’ to Netflix's ‘ruthless ridicule’: report

Royal experts have been urging Prince Harry to “stand up to Netflix” over their recent “ruthless” portrayal of the Royal Family in The Crown.

The urgency of the matter was brought forward in a claim by royal author Angela Levin. She touched on the issue during one of her most recent interviews with TalkRADIO.

There the expert candidly detailed the “ruthlessness” with which Netflix has been cashing in on the family’s suffering with their 'creative freedom' in The Crown.

She was quoted saying, "They have to think that the Royal Family is very precious to us. Most of us are very grateful to them and to ridicule them in that ruthless way is appalling. I don't suppose Meghan minds it, it's not her family and she was very unhappy here.”

"But I think Harry has got to stop being a willing hostage and stand up for himself and say 'I do not want my family treated like this and I am not going to join in if they're going to do that'.”

She concluded by adding, “I can't see Netflix just taking things like unconscious bias and making series of them. I think they'll want the depths of Harry and Meghan's despair. And to pull all that out again is not right."