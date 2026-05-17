Stanley Tucci reacts to years of hilarious celebrity mix-ups

Hollywood may finally need a “Bald British-Adjacent Men Identification Guide.”

During a recent appearance at New York’s 92NY, Stanley Tucci once again addressed one of the internet’s favourite celebrity mysteries: why everyone thinks he’s Mark Strong.

And honestly? Even Tucci has stopped fighting it.

“Mark Strong, always,” the actor admitted when asked which celebrity he’s constantly mistaken for. “We get complimented on each other's performances. It's really great.”

The Devil Wears Prada star had nothing but praise for his accidental celebrity twin, calling Strong “such a nice person” and “such a great actor.”

When moderator Josh Horowitz joked, “All attractive bald men do not look alike, folks,” Tucci instantly fired back with: “Apparently, we do.”

At this point, the confusion has become so legendary that even Mark Strong has leaned into it. Speaking previously on BBC’s The One Show, Strong revealed a fan once demanded he autograph a Stanley Tucci poster.

“She wouldn't take no for an answer. So, I just signed it as him,” Strong confessed.

Plot twist? Tucci has apparently done the exact same thing.

Somewhere out there, there are probably dozens of signed posters nobody can fully verify.

Strong also admitted the comparisons may have intensified after his glasses-heavy Kingsman era, saying, “I suppose we look similar,” before adding that the mix-up unexpectedly turned them into friends.

Despite years of fan confusion, the two actors still haven’t shared the screen together – something the internet now seems emotionally invested in fixing immediately.

Until then, audiences will continue doing what they do best: confidently saying “Wait… which one is that again?” every time one of them appears onscreen.