Possibility of Queen Elizabeth's second son's return to royal duties ruled out

A royal expert has ruled out the possibility of Prince Andrew's possible return to active royal duty.

Charlie Proctor, the editor of Royal Central, took to Twitter to comment on the Duke of York's interview to Emily Maitlis earlier this year.



During the interview, the son Queen Elizabeth had discussed his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein..

Writing about the the interview, Mr Proctor said : "His failure to show remorse over his friendship with a convicted sex offender, and his lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims, sealed his fate."

"He will never return to public duties, despite his delusion of grandeur."

Earlier this year, US prosecutors accused Prince Andrew of evading their efforts to question him over his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for the prince accused them of seeking publicity rather than his help.

U.S. investigators wanted to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.

