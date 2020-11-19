Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Gigi Hadid looks chic in first photo-shoot after pregnancy

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of her new photo-shoot wherein she looks uber-chic and classy

Gigi Hadid has proved she can slay almost anything despite her body not going through pregnancy and childbirth. 

The supermodel shared a glimpse of her new photo-shoot wherein she looks uber-chic and classy. 

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared a stunning picture with caption, “WANGGANG GI THANG”.

What's interesting is how the model rocks that post-partum glow in her snaps.



Earlier, Gigi shared an endearing picture with her newborn daughter, wherein she cuddles her tightly.

Gigi captioned the photo, "She burps sunshine."

The supermodel had welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October.

