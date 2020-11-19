Prince William reacts to BBC investigating Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William thinks BBC's independent investigation is a step in the right direction

The independent investigation headlined by BBC into Princess Diana's Panorama interview has prompted a response by Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge came forth lauding the publication for its efforts to unravel the truth, and urged them to get to the bottom of the matter.

In a statement issued by Kensington Palace, William said, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

The Duke has welcomed the investigation, led by Lord Dyson, that aims to straight away scoop facts on how Martin Bashir landed the interview with the late Princess.

Earlier, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer claime that Bashir had exploited her into giving the interview by showing her forged bank documents.

He urged BBC to carry out an inquiry into the matter at the earlier possible.

Princess Diana's Panorama interview is notorious for her revealing how Charles was cheating on her and had an extra-marital affair with Camilla Parker.

25 years ago in 1995, Diana famously said, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

