Charli xcx receives rave reviews for acting role in ‘The Gallerist’

Charli xcx is proving her expertise in the field of acting too after exceling the music career.

The Speed Drive singer, 33, recently starred in the new movie, The Gallerist, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 24.

Helmed by Cathy Yan, the movie’s star cast includes Natalie Portman, with Jenna Ortega in a key role. Yan couldn’t stop praising Charli xcx’s passion for cinema while speaking with People magazine on the red carpet.

“She is so good,” Yan said. “She really knows the craft. She is a cinephile through and through. She really respects films, and I just find her so interesting and so mature and so insightful.”

As per Yan, the film is a “dark satire set in the art world,” a role felt tailor made for Charli xcx.

“There just happened to be a role that I thought would really fit with [Charli xcx]. And also turns out that she had gone to art school in the past, so there was a sort of overlap and background and interest, and so she took an interest in this movie as well,” Yan added.

The movie revolves around an art gallery owner, Portman, who asked her overworked assistant, Ortega, to sell a controversial piece of art.

The Gallerist marked Charli xcx second Sundance premiere this year. Her mockumentary, The Moment, inspired by her real life Brat tour, debuted on January 23.

“I'm obviously quite related to my character, so I had a lot of inspiration to pull from,” Charli xcx said onstage after the screening.

“I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience and they probably know the true answer to that,” she added jokingly.