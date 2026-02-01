Kanye West stuns Mexico crowd with surprise duet

Kanye West surprised his fans in Mexico City when he brought his daughter North on stage for an unexpected duet during his concert on Friday night.

The 48 year old rapper performed at the Monumental Plaza de Toros La Mexico, where the crowd watched as her daughter confidently joined him under the stage lights.

The father and daughter dup performed Only One, a song known for its emotional meaning, while fog covered the stage.

Kanye appeared dressed in white, while North stood out with her blue hair, black shades and bold accessories, which she’s mostly known for.

However, they moved calmly across the stage, keeping a little distance while connecting with fans all around them.

When they walked off together, Kanye felt that moment and was seen smiling proudly of her daughter.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter later shared clips of her outfit on social media, giving fans a closer look at the moment.

The pair also performed their new song Piercing On My Hand, which North co wrote with her father.

Moreover, the track responds to criticism she faced at such young age over her style and piercings.

For the unversed, music became a major part of North’s life, as her mother shared that North takes music classes and she often bond with her father through creative work.

The 12-year-old has already appeared on major albums, live performances and even announced plans for her own debut project.