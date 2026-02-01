Did Katie Price cheat on JJ Slater before marrying Lee Andrews?

Did Katie Price cheat on JJ Slater before marrying Le Andrews?

JJ Slater has opened up about his breakup with Katie Price and her quick marriage to Lee Andrews, sharing how shocked he was by the news.

The former Married At First Sight star, 31, dated Katie, 47, for almost two years before they decided to split.

JJ said he only found out about Katie’s engagement ten days after their split, revealing that her family also didnt have any idea about her marriage and also reached out to him to explain they were also in the dark.

However, JJ told The Sun on Sunday that they even apologised to him for how things happened, showing some support despite the messy situation.

He went on to share that Katie and Lee might have been seeing each other while he was still in a relationship with her, something Katie has denied.

He continued Katie spent extra time in Dubai last summer, which made him question the timing.

Katie and Lee, meanwhile, have been sharing their relationship publicly.

Lee recently revealed a tattoo of Katie’s name on his hip and already shared matching tattoos of their names on each other’s hands.

Moreover, the couple planned to meet in the UK but Lee remains in Dubai waiting for Katie to return.

All of their fans are now closely following the drama as JJ shared his side and Katie continued her whirlwind romance, making the split and new marriage one of the most talked-about stories in showbiz right now.