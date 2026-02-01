David Beckham makes dig at Brooklyn amid family rift: ‘Watch and learn'

David Beckham’s subtle dig at Brooklyn amid family rift: ‘Watch and learn’

As the Beckham family drama deepens, David Beckham had refrained from making a direct comment about any of the tensions.

However, the doting father, who often roasts his children playfully, sent a pointed message to his estranged son, Brooklyn, as he collaborated with his close friend Gordon Ramsay.

The famous British chef, who himself is going through some drama with regards to his son-in-law Adam Peaty, shared an update.

David, who is a legendary former footballer, flaunted one of his many skills, cooking. In a video clip, Gordon and David are seen on a video call in which David makes a scallop risotto.

“Usually when David Beckham calls it’s about football but I was surprised when he was cooking up one of my homechef recipes, Gordon had written on Instagram.

Before marrying Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn had tried to launch himself as a cook as he shared videos of himself cooking simple recipes. However, most of the time he was roasted and trolled for his skills, which were often dubbed as mediocre.

While he pursued cooking for a while, he seemed to have abandoned that idea and modify it by selling his own hot sauce.

Fans in the comments were quick to note that this was a snub to the 26-year-old.

“Low-key dig to Brooklyn [crying laughing emoji]” on commentator wrote.

“brutal- chef to chef- fuggg u Brooklyn,” a second said.

“Better than @brooklynpeltzbeckham”

However, not everyone was happy about the video.

One said, “If this has been done to beat your son (which is what is being presented in British newspapers as such) .. then as a parent I find it distasteful.”

The update comes over a week after Brooklyn made a series of shocking Instagram Stories posts about his family. He had broken his silence on the ongoing rumours about a rift in the family and clearly stated that he “[does] not want to reconcile with [his] family.”

He noted, “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”