Lily Allen plans second revenge album as she heals from David Harbour

Lily Allen is now ready to revisit a painful time in her life as she plans to release an album which hasn’t been announced yet.



The 40-year-old singer recently made headlines with West End Girl, a song in which she accused her former husband David Harbour of cheating.

After targeting her ex husband in her last album, Lily is now turning her focus to the music industry figures who she says mistreated her.

According to reports, the music icon wants to finally release an album she wrote five years ago.

However, the record includes songs about men in the industry who she claims that bullied or mistreated her when she was younger.

At that time, her label decided not to release the album, as her career was struggling and her popularity was dropped.

A music industry insider said that there is now strong excitement around the project.

“There’s now great excitement about Lily’s unreleased album finally getting a release. She’s really pushing the idea,” the source said.

“Lily knows her currency right now, she is a superstar after her last album and if ever there was a time to get what she wants, it’s now.”

Each song reportedly focuses on a different colleague, without naming anyone directly.

Another source said that Lily faced very difficult experience early in her career, adding, “As a vulnerable young woman, there were many people circling around to abuse her.”

In 2018, the Smile singer spoke publicly about being sexually abused by a music industry executive.

To avoid legal issues, she was advised to update the album with producer Blue May.

As Grammy weekend approaches, Lily Allen is once again under masstive spotlight, with many waiting to watch her rise.