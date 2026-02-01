Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus grieves tragic family loss

Cori Broadus, youngest child and only daughter of Snoop Dogg, has announced the tragic demise of her 10 months old daughter.

Born Codi Dreaux, the late infant was born three months premature and was only brought home from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) earlier this January.

“Monday; I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” Cori shared on her Instagram story, accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of herself holding her dearly departed daughter.

While her fiancé, and the baby’s father, Wayne Deuce further mourned the late Codi via his social media as well.

“I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” he wrote. (Sic)

Cori had announced the birth of her daughter in March 2025, saying that “the princess arrived at 6 months.”

After admitting that she had “cried and cried” and blamed herself for the premature birth, the 26-year-old aspiring musician shared, “Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!!”

The baby went on to spend 10 months in the NICU, with her parents sharing that they finally brought her home, January 7.



