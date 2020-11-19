Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is all set to direct a new film featuring British actor Tom Hardy, according to a latest report.

The report said that the former wife of Brad Pitt is directing a biopic about photographer Don McCullin.

The "Dark Knight Rises" actor will star in the movie about the photographer who covered crises in Vietnam and Northern Ireland.

Angelina will adapt autobiography of the celebrated war photographer, who covered crises in Vietnam and Northern Ireland.



According to a report in The Guardian, the 85-year-old McCullin is one of the most celebrated photographers of war, conflict and poverty in recent times.

The report said McCullin worked as a photographer’s assistant during the Suez crisis before selling his first photo – of a gang in north London – to the Observer in 1959.

