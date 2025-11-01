 
'Had to run': Kathy Griffin recalls 'controversial' joke

Kathy Griffin, in a recent interview, looks back at a joke that got her in trouble

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Kathy Griffin has been cracking jokes on her tours, which sometimes do not amuse people. However, in a recent interview, she recalls a joke that forced her to run out of the theatre.

In a chat with People, she remembers, “I change my act every night and always start with local jokes."

The star continues, “Once, I read out the local offender list during a show and had to run out of the theater. I called Cher after, and she just said, ‘Get home, bitch. Get back to Malibu.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kathy shares that she contacted Jimmy Kimmel after his suspension over Charlie Kirk's comments.

“It’s been triggering for me because Jimmy was the only one who still had me on his show when everyone else said I was too dangerous,” she says, referring to her incident back in 2017 when she posted a fake severed head of Donald Trump.

It is worth noting that her latest comedy tour, New Face, New Tour, will kick off on November 8.

