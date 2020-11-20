Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

James Charles voices support for Charli D'Amelio

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Charli D' Amelio,the most-followed TikToker in the world, is receiving backlash after her controversial video went viral on the internet.

Social media users are attacking the teen sensation who is said to have lost over a million  followers in a single day.

While most of the people criticized the social media star there are few friends who are voicing support for her.

Beauty YouTuber James Charles has put up a stout defence of Charli, saying,  the internet was too trigger-happy in canceling the TikToker.

Charles who was in attendance at the viral “Dinner at the D’Amelios” video posted to YouTube.

Taking to social media he said, “This Charli situation is NOT sitting right with me.” 

“100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? Death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? Feels familiar,” he tweeted.

Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio are being called out for their questionable behaviour towards private chef Aaron May in the video that marks the debut episode of their family's new YouTube series Dinner With The D'Amelios.

The clip, featuring popular makeup guru James Charles, showcases Dixie D'Amelio being unkind towards chef May when he presents her a plate of paellas.

More From Entertainment:

Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’

Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’
Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’

Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’
Bella Hadid stuns in new photo-shoot

Bella Hadid stuns in new photo-shoot
Kylie Jenner leaves fans disappointed with new announcement

Kylie Jenner leaves fans disappointed with new announcement

Prince Harry joins big names in entertainment during TV appearance

Prince Harry joins big names in entertainment during TV appearance

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law says he is watching the show

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law says he is watching the show
Vikings: Lagertha actress becomes part of Moves Power Women 2020

Vikings: Lagertha actress becomes part of Moves Power Women 2020
Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'worshipped the ground she walked on'

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson 'worshipped the ground she walked on'
'We Can Be Heroes' teaser: Priyanka Chopra poses threat to little superheroes

'We Can Be Heroes' teaser: Priyanka Chopra poses threat to little superheroes
Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello changed his perspective on love

Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello changed his perspective on love
'The Crown' row: Emma Corrin to reprise Princess Diana's role in season 5

'The Crown' row: Emma Corrin to reprise Princess Diana's role in season 5
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with gifts from George, Charlotte and Louis

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with gifts from George, Charlotte and Louis

Latest

view all