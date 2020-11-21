Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks drop dead gorgeous as she unveils her new look

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has stunned her fans as she flaunted another brand new look with super glam snaps.

The Turkish star wowed fans with her jaw-dropping beauty as she debuted a glamorous new hairstyle.

Esra, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, stepped up her fashion game as she looked gorgeous in new pictures.

In the pictures, Esra Bilgic emerged as a fashion icon as her hair half pulled back, with several shorter strands framing her face and longer locks curled outwards.

Undoubtedly, Esra is the epitome of beauty and her jaw-dropping glam has always mesmerised her admirers.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the leading Turkish star displayed her enviable beauty to fascinate her fans. Her latest snaps really needed no caption to describe her personality.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

The Turkish beauty is winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic shared a new trailer of her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

