Niall Horan gets stranded on the motorway after his Big Weekend gig

Horan, 32, reveals his car broke down on the way home from the festival

Niall Horan made a triumphant return to the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend over the weekend. But his celebration didn’t last long after his journey home took an unexpected turn on the side of a motorway.

The former One Direction star revealed in a TikTok video that his car broke down shortly after leaving Sunderland on Sunday, May 24, following his first live performance in a year and a half. Stranded on the M6 motorway, Horan documented the chaotic end to what had otherwise been a major comeback moment.

“Thank you Radio 1 for a great day... it was great until now. I'm stood on the side of the M6 waiting for AA to turn up. Good performance though,” he joked while rewatching highlights from the festival on his phone as he waited on the roadside for the AA breakdown service to arrive.

The day started off on a good note at Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park: “We made it to Sunderland for Radio 1's Big Weekend, I cannot wait to come out there and see you guys, this is my first gig in a year and a half,” the 32-year-old musician excitedly told fans earlier in the clip before taking the stage.

Horan performed multiple hits from his discography, including songs from his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party. At one point, he even performed One Direction’s 2013 song Story of My Life.

Another familiar face from One Direction also appeared at the festival, with Louis Tomlinson performing his own solo set a day earlier on Saturday.