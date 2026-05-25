Alec Baldwin gets breath of fresh air amid ‘Rust' legal trauma

Alec Baldwin’s family is celebrating happier news after years of legal turmoil surrounding the Rust shooting case.

His daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, announced she is expecting her second child with boyfriend RAC, offering the Baldwins a moment of joy and renewal.

Ireland took to Instagram to share the update May 23 with a playful video reveal.

The clip showed her swapping out toddler essentials for newborn items, hanging a baby towel beside her daughter Holland’s robe, tossing a onesie atop toddler pajamas, and placing a baby bottle next to a Bluey sippy cup.

In a humorous touch, she rolled a wine bottle out of frame and replaced it with sleep tablets, before ending with a strip of sonogram photos.

She captioned the post simply with a red heart emoji, tagging RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations.

“Such a fun way to tell us!” one wrote, while another gushed, “Wait, I loved this reveal.”

Ireland and RAC welcomed their first child, Holland, in May 2023.

Since then, she has spoken candidly about the challenges of pregnancy and postpartum, including struggles with health anxiety.

The announcement comes as Alec Baldwin continues to navigate the fallout from the Rust tragedy, where he faced civil and criminal proceedings.