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Creed Bratton explains why he won't ever compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars'

Creed Bratton is widely known for his role in NBC’s 'The Office'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 25, 2026

Creed Bratton explains why he won&apos;t ever compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars&apos;

Creed Bratton drew a firm line when it came to reality TV.

The Office star told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Sundance premiere of Jim Cummings’ latest film The Screener, in which he plays a villain that viewers should not expect to see him vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars.

“Oh, no. No no,” Bratton said flatly when asked if he’d ever consider joining the competition.

Though he admitted to enjoying square dancing and waltzing, he joked that the show’s signature costumes were a deal breaker.

“If they want me to go and put on the, what is it called? That skintight outfit… Spandex, right. All the spandex and stuff. That’s where I draw the line. You don’t want to see me in spandex.”

Bratton, who played the eccentric Creed on NBC’s The Office is also known for his music career with the Grass Roots.

His reluctance came despite the fact that two of his former Office castmates have already taken a spin on the DWTS stage.

Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) competed in season 28, placing seventh, while Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson) joined season 30 and finished fifth with pro Artem Chigvinstev.

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