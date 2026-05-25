How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's prenup safeguards popstar's empire

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly taken a big step ahead of their wedding, as their prenuptial agreement has been finalised and is expected to be signed any day.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who is worth more than $2 billions, which is exponential of Kelce's net worth of $80 to $90 million, has reportedly gotten an agreement designed which completely separates their assets in the marriage.

The Opalite hitmaker is believed to be signing the papers in Rhode Island, where she owns a mansion to ensure legal validity.

The legal step before the wedding takes place in July, will safeguard the Grammy winner from access to trademarks and spousal support in case of a divorce.

Social media had a divided reaction to the update as many applauded Swift for "falling in love with eyes wide open," writing, "that's right...protect your hardwork girl."

Another added, "This is the best thing she can do. He doesn’t need a penny from her hard work."

While a third chimed in, "This just ensured he marries her for the woman she is & no monitory profit."

However, someone added, "She knows that shes gonna break up with him eventually. Its sad honestly."

Swift and Kelce themselves have not spoken about a prenup publicly as of yet.