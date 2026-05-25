Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprising truth about 'SOUR' era

Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that her debut album SOUR despite its success was not exactly how she planned the rollout to go.

The 23-year-old pop superstar shared that she had set many tracks aside to be released later as a deluxe version of the album but it never came to fruition.

In a recent interview with The Times, the drivers license hitmaker noted, "I remember I saved up so many tracks for SOUR because I just wanted to spill my guts on this record, but then I got recommended to tone it down a little. "

The Grammy winner continued, "So, I decided on 11 tracks. After seeing its success, I really wanted to make a deluxe. There was a song called prison for life and I really wanted to make a studio version of that. I then got another recommendation not to have a deluxe to not mess up the success."

SOUR as it was released had a total number of 11 tracks, which really cemented Rodrigo's reputation as a serious artist back when she started her career as a 17-year-old.

Despite not releasing the deluxe album, Rodrigo made the record for the most streamed album by a female artist on Spotify.

Reacting to her recent confession, a fan on social media wrote, "good decision actually. i love flexing that the most streamed female album of all time only has 11 tracks, no remixes, no deluxes, and no features lol."

Another added, "the guts she couldn't spill were spilled in GUTS later, maybe that's why OR2 was named Guts after all."