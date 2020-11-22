Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Kpop 'BTS' debuts 'BE' album track 'Life Goes On'

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’

South Korean boy band BTS have officially released their first ever music video for the album BE (Deluxe Edition) and ARMY fans are already going crazy over the hit new tune.

No more a day into its release and the video for Life Goes On has already amassed over 102,000,000+ views.

The video features a warmer vibe this around. With no crazy colored props to distract from the video, the boys truly showcased the extent of their friendship through what appears to be a Covid-19 inspired world view.

In it, the boys are seen reminiscing upon their shared moments together, in the car and at campsites thorough old home movies.

Near its end however, the entire theme changes into more of a monochromatic feel. The boys cut to an empty stage where they are seen singing together, all wearing sparkling white suits for the occasion.

Check it out below:



