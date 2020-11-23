Next stop, New Zealand: Pakistani squad leaves to lock horns against Kiwis

The 54-member squad for New Zealand includes 34 players and 20 officials from the Pakistan team. Photo: Geo.tv/ File

The Pakistan cricket team left Lahore on Monday for New Zealand ahead of a series between both countries starting on December 18.



The national squad team will quarantine for 14 days at the Lincoln University as per the New Zealand government's COVID-19 protocols.

Left-arm opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tour a few hours before departure due to fever.

Pakistan announced its tour to New Zealand in September this year. The two teams will play three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.

The 54-member squad for New Zealand includes 34 players and 20 officials from Pakistan.

The squad will be in isolation for the first three days after arriving in New Zealand. After the first phase of COVID-19 testing, the players will be divided into groups and other activities, including training, which will continue in those respective groups.

During quarantine, there will be three rounds of COVID-19 tests and after 14 days, the squad will be allowed to move around freely.