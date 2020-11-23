Justin Bieber pens heartfelt message for his sweetheart Hailey on her 24th birthday

Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner shared heartwarming messages to wish Hailey Bieber her 24th birthday.



The singer celebrated her wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday in style as he shared a sweet message to wish the charming model on her special occasion, saying: 'Can't believe you are mine forever'.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Justin shared an affectionate tribute to his model wife in honor of her 24th birthday.

The pop star, along with a series of photos starring is wife Hailey, wrote: 'My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place.'

Gushing over her dream girl, Justin added: 'I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.'



Justin's mom Pattie Mallette also sent her daughter-in-law some warm birthday messages.



In another sweet social media tribute, she added, "You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born! We celebrate you today !!

Hailey Bieber also received sweet messages from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

'Happy birthday Mrs. Bieber!!!!!' Bella Hadid wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the pair lounging on a boat in their bikinis. 'You are such a bright light...an honest, loving, great friend and person!!! We are so lucky.'

"Wish we could celebrate u like this today!!!!" the 24-year-old supermodel added alongside a glamorous snap of the pair with Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner also shared some stunning photos of the pair over the years. 'Happy birthday to my soulmate,' she wrote in a series of Instagram Story posts. 'You've been my partner since 2013.'

Justin and Hailey briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in May 2018.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. The Biebers had a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.