Drake Bell and Josh Peck melt hearts with long-awaited reunion

Drake Bell and Josh Peck have reunited after many years and fans are feeling very emotional about to see them together.



The two were recently seen together in Las Vegas and Josh shared a photo online with the simple caption “Dads.”

The picture went viral in no time, with people remembering their childhood and the fun they had watching them together.

Drake and Josh first met on The Amanda Show and later became famous as stepbrothers in Drake & Josh.

The show, however, aired from 2004 to 2007 and became a favourite for many fans as it also starred Miranda Cosgrove as their younger sister, adding to the show’s charm.

Even though they looked very close on screen, things were not always the same in real life.

Over time, they grew apart and fans noticed this when Drake was not at Josh’s wedding in 2017 and then it really became big talking point back.

In recent years, things started to improve between them, especially after Drake spoke about his past in a documentary.

Now, seeing them together again feels special as for many fans, it is not just a reunion, it feels like a happy moment from their childhood coming back to life.