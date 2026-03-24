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Miley Cyrus makes 'Hannah Montana 20' premiere a family affair

Miley Cyrus’ fiancé, mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and more supported the singer at the major event

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 24, 2026

Miley Cyrus makes &apos;Hannah Montana 20&apos; premiere a family affair
Miley Cyrus makes 'Hannah Montana 20' premiere a family affair

Miley Cyrus makes Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special red carpet premiere a family affair.

On Monday night, the Flowers hitmaker stepped out to attend the major event at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood.

Not only the Grammy winner graced the premiere, but her family members and loved ones came to support her.

The former Disney star’s date for the night was her fiance Maxx Morando.

Dressed in a plain white shirt and black pants he posed alongside Miley. The couple exchanged a few laughs and shared loved up moments together.

Miley Cyrus makes Hannah Montana 20 premiere a family affair

The Adore You singer was also joined by her mom Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell, her sister Brandi Cyrus, whose plus one was her fiance Matt Southcombe, and other family members.

While Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus appeared to be absent from the recent event, Tish and her ex-husband will both be making appearances in the special, which debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24.

The special on the horizon provides performances of classics of Best of Both Worlds and never-before-seen archival footage from the beloved TV show, as well as appearances from her parents, and an in-depth interview with Miley reflecting on the show and its legacy.

Interestingly, Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper will host the special.

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