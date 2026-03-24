Channing Tatum finds new 'serious' profession other than acting

Add this to your 2026 bingo card: Channing Tatum is writing a romance novel – and it is not exactly PG.

The Magic Mike star is teaming up with Roxane Gay for a book that already has people raising eyebrows (and may be pre-ordering). And according to Gay, this whole collaboration started in the most random way possible.

“A journalist asked him if he knew that there was this writer who had a crush on him and wrote a book called Bad Feminist,” she said. “And he was like, ‘Oh, I haven't heard of it, but I'll look into it.’”

He did more than look into it – he picked her as his co-writer.

“And then someone approached him about doing a book project,” she continued, “and he was like, ‘Yes, I would love to, if I can co-write it with this person.’”

Plot twist: it’s steamy.

“It’s very sexy. Lots and lots of s**.”

The story? Surprisingly grounded – with a twist.

“You know how so many people make these little pacts… ‘If we both turn 40 and we’re still single let’s get married.’ So they actually get married and then they fall in love afterwards.”

“A voluntary arranged marriage… With lots and lots of s** in a bakery.”

Yes, a bakery.

Beyond the spice, Gay has been vocal about Tatum as a collaborator: “For whatever reason, he is intimately aware of his privilege… But he treats people well.”

Case in point – equal pay.

“To be clear, that is the right thing to do… but… most people simply don’t do the right thing and it is notable when it happens.”

From dance floor to bookstores, Tatum’s next act might just be his boldest yet.