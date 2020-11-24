Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating their first-ever American holiday with baby Archie this year, away from the royal family in California.

And as the time for Thanksgiving draws closer, several reports are spilling the beans on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could actually be doing for the holiday this year.

Talking to In Touch, an insider dished the details, saying: “Meghan wanted to have a big, traditional dinner in Montecito and to invite a bunch of her closest friends, but health is more important.”

“With COVID-19 cases soaring, she refuses to take any risks. She’s planning something smaller with [her mother] Doria Ragland, son Archie and Harry,” the source added.

“They have so much to be thankful for this year — an amazing family, their health, and, of course, their gorgeous new home.”

“Harry and Meghan want to do something special for those less fortunate. Giving back to others is so important to them, especially over the holidays,” the grapevine revealed.

