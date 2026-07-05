Gigi Hadid stuns in pink at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding

Taylor Swift may have been the bride, but Gigi Hadid made sure the guest fashion conversation stayed very interesting.

The supermodel arrived at Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding looking like she'd stepped straight off a couture runway, wearing a sparkling flamingo-pink corseted gown from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2026 collection.

Her longtime hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, later revealed the vision behind the glamorous look—and yes, ice cream played a role.

"Gigi is wearing a gorgeous pink dress so I wanted to keep her hair very soft and sweet," he wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to have this sweet feeling when u see Gigi same feeling when u have a soft serve ice cream."

To create the dreamy finish, he explained he built "texture with big volume at the bottom and swirling all the way to the top like a Sunday!" before adding, "I wanted the hair just to be timeless and have those vintage waves w an extreme side part! I wanted Gigi to look like she's the star on a film noir!"

Judging by the photos, mission accomplished.

The wedding itself was every bit as glamorous as the guest list suggested. Madison Square Garden welcomed around 1,000 attendees, with stars including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Tom Hanks, Jessica Alba, Dakota Johnson, Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney joining the celebration. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Stevie Nicks performed for the newlyweds.

If the ceremony was unforgettable, Gigi's fashion moment was nott far behind.