BLACKPINK Jennie debuts unreleased songs ahead of new album

Jennie Kim, known mononymously as Jennie, sent her fans into an absolute frenzy as she debuted some unreleased songs.

On Friday night, July 3, the Blackpink star headlined the final night of Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland.

Dominating the stage solo, the K-pop icon delivered a 17-track set the included three new songs.

She performed Lock It Down, which is a dance-pop track about a “secret love affair” first previewed at Governors Ball last month, Heaven - an emotionally-charged song about heartbreak- and Less Than A Lover, a dreamy ballad she described as inspired by summer.

The set drew heavily from her 2025 debut solo album Ruby, alongside her collaboration with Tame Impala and The Weeknd, titled Dracula and One of the Girls, respectively.

Notably the South Korean born-artist performed no BLACKPINK songs during the hour-long performance.

She further fueled fans' excitement by teasing that new music is on the way, signaling that a new album could be imminent.

In addition to Jennie, Open’er Festival’s fourth and final day also featured performances from Addison Rae, PinkPantheress and Jade, with headline sets across the weekend from Calvin Harris, Florence and the Machine, The Cure and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds