Girl dads MGK, Pete Davidson take time off for boys’ hangout

MGK, previously known as Machine Gun Kelly, and Pete Davidson are catching up with each other during a boys’ day out.

On Friday night, July 3, the girl dads and longtime friends were spotted enjoying a casual night out at a bar in New York City.

The American rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, sported a laid-back look in a black T-shirt featuring English rock band The Cure, paired with a backward MLB black cap, long black shorts with a cross graphic and white Vans Old Skool sneakers.

The former Saturday Night Live alum, meanwhile, opted for a relaxed look, wearing an orange Harley-Davidson tank top with blue and black basketball shorts.

He completed the outfit with striped crew socks and Asics sneakers.

For the unversed, the Rap Devil hitmaker welcomed daughter Saga Blade with former fiancée Megan Fox in March 2025.

Although the former couple split before their daughter's arrival, they've remained focused on co-parenting their little girl. MGK, 36, also shares Casie Colson Baker, 16, with ex Emma Cannon.

The King of Staten Island actor, meanwhile, became a father recently after welcoming daughter Scottie Rose with model Elsie Hewitt. The couple split months after the baby’s arrival and less than two years together.

Notably, Bad Things singer and the 32-year-old comedian first crossed paths on the set of MTV's Wild 'N Out in 2017.

However, their friendship turned into brotherhood while working on the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

The outing came before MGK was spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.