Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Robin Williams’ son Zak was ‘acutely aware’ of dad’s mental health struggles

Robin Williams’ son Zak recently got candid about losing his dad to suicide back in 2014.

He opened up about his issues with the loss during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show.

He was quoted saying, "I was acutely aware of my dad's struggles with depression, it manifested in addiction at times, and he took great lengths to support his well-being and mental health, especially when he was challenged. It was something that was a daily consideration for him.

"The main thing for me was noticing how he went through great lengths to support himself while he could show up for others. It was clear that he prioritized his mental health throughout most of his life, at least that I experienced with him.

He went on to say, "I found myself hitting rock bottom when I wanted to just be numb. I found myself wanting to drink alcohol and just not think," he recalls. "That was something that was really dysregulating for me."

"I found myself waking up in the morning and feeling like I was having a dissociative experience, but I just didn't want to be living the life I was living. I realized something had to give," he says.

With the death of his father still preserved in his mind, Zak claims to find "forms of healing, specifically relating to not only a healthy lifestyle but also connecting with people," has helped him tremendously.

