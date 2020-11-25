Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana almost called off wedding with Prince Charles, says royal expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Princess Diana lived a tumultuous life in the British royal family from the very first day till the very end.

And while the late royal was greeted with coldness in the fold, she had contemplated calling off her wedding with Prince Charles, despite all eyes, across the globe, set on the event.

Royal expert Elena Mora said, per Express, "Everyone knows that Diana wanted to flee, two days before the wedding she wants to escape.”

"And her sisters told her, 'darling, there your face is on all the cups and towels of the kingdom. It's a little too late',” she went on to say.

"But Charles also wanted to escape. Two days before the wedding, he showed his friends this letter in which his father in fact ordered him, for the honour of the girl and for the protection of the family, to marry her,” Mora continued.

"And he used it as an alibi to say, ‘I was forced.’ This is not nice, he was already a prince, a 30-year-old gentleman. He wasn't supposed to agree to the marriage,” she went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Maya Ali looks dreamy in recent photoshoot

Maya Ali looks dreamy in recent photoshoot

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their second child, duchess confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their second child, duchess confirms
Imran Abbas to stay single?

Imran Abbas to stay single?

Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan

Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan
Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations
Ghislaine Maxwell placed in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell placed in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19
British royal family regrets not collaborating with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie

British royal family regrets not collaborating with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie
Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’

Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?
Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed

Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed
Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding

Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding
Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications

Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications

Latest

view all