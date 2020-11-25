Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

The Historical drama 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' has achieved another milestone as it succeeded to amaze massive subscribers with Urdu dubbed version.

Turkish Radio and Television Director Riyaad Minty shared the big news on Twitter as he wrote: "We’ve passed 10 million subscribers on our Urdu Ertugrul channel on YouTube."

He continued: "Thanks to all the fans around the world and to everyone who has contributed to the success. We re just getting started."

He also shared a clip from the hit dram and wrote: "Globally across all languages it's around 15 million subscribers, with over 3 Billion views.

Ertugrul Ghazi shot to popularity in Pakistan after the state-owned television aired the Urdu dubbed version of the much-hyped show on Prime Minister Imran Khan's request.

The historical series is based on the life of Muslim warrior Ertugrul Ghaz who was a warrior whose strength, belief, loyalty and strong spiritual belief always helped him move forward with one aim: to defeat the enemies and establish peace and brotherhood all over, by inculcating belief in law and justice.

The main object to air Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan was to help boost Islamic culture and values among young people in the country.

More From Entertainment:

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown
Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report

Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report
Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you
Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report
Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report

Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report
Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report
Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from

Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from "Avengers: Endgame' actress

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

Latest

view all